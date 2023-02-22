ADVERTISEMENT

Three held for committing robbery near Srirangam

February 22, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Srirangam police arrested three persons for attacking a two-wheeler rider with weapons and committing a robbery on Monday.

According to the police, the incident happened near the Kondayampettai service road in the early hours on Monday when the accused identified as K. Vasanth alias Kumbakudi Vasanthakumar from Navalpattu, A. Vignesh and S. Santhosh Kumar of Thimmaraya Samuthiram waylaid and attacked the complainant Udayan of Kattur when the latter was riding a two-wheeler.

The trio assaulted him using weapons, dragged him inside a bush and took away two mobile phones, a laptop and ₹ 10,000 cash. Two more cases were said to be pending against the accused Vasanth.

The Srirangam police registered a case and arrested the accused under section 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. They were remanded in judicial custody.

