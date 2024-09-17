ADVERTISEMENT

Three held for causing injuries to policeman and home guard

Updated - September 17, 2024 09:18 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were arrested for allegedly causing injuries to a policeman and a home guard when they chased a sand laden mini-truck at Sivaramapuram. The names of the arrested were given as Saran of Veerakkan, owner of the truck, Rajesh of Nagalkuzhi, driver, and Vinothkumar, a load man. T. Tamilselvam, 31, a policeman attached to Thalavai police station and Venkatesan, 42, a home guard, were injured when the mini-truck driven by Rajesh brushed the motorcycle on which they were chasing the truck suspecting that it was smuggling sand at Sivaramapuram on Sunday.

