GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three held for causing injuries to policeman and home guard

Updated - September 17, 2024 09:18 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were arrested for allegedly causing injuries to a policeman and a home guard when they chased a sand laden mini-truck at Sivaramapuram. The names of the arrested were given as Saran of Veerakkan, owner of the truck, Rajesh of Nagalkuzhi, driver, and Vinothkumar, a load man. T. Tamilselvam, 31, a policeman attached to Thalavai police station and Venkatesan, 42, a home guard, were injured when the mini-truck driven by Rajesh brushed the motorcycle on which they were chasing the truck suspecting that it was smuggling sand at Sivaramapuram on Sunday.

Published - September 17, 2024 09:14 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.