Three held for causing injuries to policeman and home guard

Three persons were arrested for allegedly causing injuries to a policeman and a home guard when they chased a sand laden mini-truck at Sivaramapuram. The names of the arrested were given as Saran of Veerakkan, owner of the truck, Rajesh of Nagalkuzhi, driver, and Vinothkumar, a load man. T. Tamilselvam, 31, a policeman attached to Thalavai police station and Venkatesan, 42, a home guard, were injured when the mini-truck driven by Rajesh brushed the motorcycle on which they were chasing the truck suspecting that it was smuggling sand at Sivaramapuram on Sunday.

