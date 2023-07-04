Three held for assaulting policeman on duty

July 04, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ariyamangalam police in Tiruchi city have arrested three persons on the charges of assaulting a Special Sub-Inspector of Police (SSI) and preventing him from discharging his duty.

According to the police, Chandramohan, SSI from Ariyamangalam police station, was conducting regular vehicle checks along with a police team near Stalin Nagar on Monday evening. The team intercepted a car in which S. Muthukumar, 29, and his brothers, S. Elavarasan, 25, and S. Saravanan, 23, were found possessing weapons.

When the police team enquired about them, they allegedly abused Chandramohan and pushed him down. They also damaged the police patrol vehicle and escaped from the spot. Based on a complaint, Ariyamangalam police registered a case and arrested the three men.

