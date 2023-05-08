HamberMenu
Three held for assaulting police constable

May 08, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi City Police arrested three persons for assaulting a police constable on duty near Sangiliyandapuram on Saturday.

According to police, S. Charles, 23, S. Mohammed Riyaskhan, 22, and S. Manikandan, 23, all natives of Sangiliyandapuram in Tiruchi, assembled near Manalvarithurai road on Friday night and celebrated birthday by cutting a cake using a sword.

The three assaulted and pushed down Rajapandi, a Grade - I police constable attached to Palakkarai police station enquired them. He sustained injuries and was admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi for treatment.

The Palakkarai police registered a case against the three for causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty and arrested them.

