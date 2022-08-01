Tiruchirapalli

Three held for assault on woman

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI August 01, 2022 21:21 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 21:21 IST

A 31-year-old woman belonging to the Scheduled Caste was injured after she was allegedly assaulted by three persons including a woman - all from intermediary caste - at Koneripatti village near Uppiliapuram in the district on Sunday evening, reportedly in connection with a land dispute. 

The injured woman, T. Ramya of Koneripatti village, is undergoing treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi. Uppiliapuram police booked M. Uma, 44, P. Manivel, 48, and M. Gurumurthy, 40, all from Koneripatti village, as accused in the case.

Police sources said Ramya, who was unmarried, was staying with her father Thangavel, who was involved in a land dispute with Manivel. The accused is said to have engaged a tractor for farming allegedly on the path dividing his agricultural field with that of Thangavel on Sunday afternoon.

Thangavel and his wife went to Uppiliapuram police station to lodge a complaint. Upon knowing this, the accused allegedly assaulted Ramya and pushed her down on her agricultural land besides abusing her by caste name. The three accused left the spot after the woman raised an alarm. The woman’s brother who came to the spot got her admitted to the hospital.

Uppiliapuram police have registered a case under various sections of the SC /ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015 against the accused on a complaint from Ramya. 

