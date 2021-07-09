Three government schools get award for good performance

Three government primary schools were presented with shields by the School Education Department for notable performance in enrolment and the students’ academic performance. The heads of the schools were presented with the award by Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya.

Every year, the School Education Department recognises efforts of primary schools in the State and presents awards to them. It is to encourage the schools to raise the standard of government schools, increase enrolment and also encourage the performance of the heads of the institutions. The schools are evaluated based on the number of students enrolled, infrastructure, academic performance of the students and other facilities.

On Friday, the heads of the Melamathur Panchayat Union Primary School, Elambalur Panchayat Union Primary School and Nehru Higher Secondary School, Eraiyur were presented the shields by the Collector who appreciated them for their efforts.

Chief Education Officer K. Mathivanan took part.