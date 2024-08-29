ADVERTISEMENT

Three get life term for murder

Published - August 29, 2024 08:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Second Additional Sessions Court here on Thursday convicted and sentenced three persons to undergo life imprisonment for murdering a 50-year-old man at Vadakku Ariyavur village in the district in July 2020 over a land dispute. 

The court slapped a fine of ₹5,000 on C. Veeramalai Karthik, 37, K. Suresh, 27, and S. Karthikeyan, 30, after holding them guilty of killing K. Selvam of Vadakku Ariyavur. A police press release said a land dispute existed between Selvam and three persons. 

The release said Veeramalai Karthik , Suresh, and Karuppasamy went to the house of Selvam and attacked him with logs and a billhook killing him. The Ramji Nagar police registered a case of murder on a complaint lodged by the victim’s wife Aruvi. The trial was held at the Second Additional Sessions Court. 

