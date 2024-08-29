GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three get life term for murder

Published - August 29, 2024 08:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Second Additional Sessions Court here on Thursday convicted and sentenced three persons to undergo life imprisonment for murdering a 50-year-old man at Vadakku Ariyavur village in the district in July 2020 over a land dispute. 

The court slapped a fine of ₹5,000 on C. Veeramalai Karthik, 37, K. Suresh, 27, and S. Karthikeyan, 30, after holding them guilty of killing K. Selvam of Vadakku Ariyavur. A police press release said a land dispute existed between Selvam and three persons. 

The release said Veeramalai Karthik , Suresh, and Karuppasamy went to the house of Selvam and attacked him with logs and a billhook killing him. The Ramji Nagar police registered a case of murder on a complaint lodged by the victim’s wife Aruvi. The trial was held at the Second Additional Sessions Court. 

Related Topics

Tiruchi / crime / murder

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.