June 03, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST

The District Sessions Court in Tiruchi on Friday awarded life sentence to three persons for murdering a milk trader near Kulithalai. According to the prosecution, Kathiresan (22), Rajesh (26) and Kumar (23) hacked Anbazhagan (30) of South Maduvizhunthanparai near Kulithalai to death on April 21, 2020 due to the previous enmity between him and Kathiresan. The District Judge Shanmugasundaran sentenced them to undergo life imprisonment.