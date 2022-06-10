Three fresh COVID-19 cases in Tiruchi
Three fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Tiruchi on Friday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 11.
No fresh case was reported in any of the other eight districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Karur, Ariyalur and Perambalur in the central region.
Tiruvarur and Pudukottai had three active cases each, Thanjavur two, and Perambalur one. There was no active case in the other districts in the region.
