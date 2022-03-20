Three fresh cases in central region
TIRUCHI
Three fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in the central region on Sunday. Two persons tested positive in Thanjavur district and one in Tiruchi district. All the other seven districts of Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Karur reported no fresh case in the region.
Thanjavur district had the most number of active cases in the region with 19 persons undergoing treatment, including home treatment, for the infection. Tiruchi had five active cases, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam three each, Tiruvarur two and Perambalur one. Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai and Karur districts had no active case, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.