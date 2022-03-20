Three fresh cases in central region

TIRUCHI

Three fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in the central region on Sunday. Two persons tested positive in Thanjavur district and one in Tiruchi district. All the other seven districts of Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Karur reported no fresh case in the region.

Thanjavur district had the most number of active cases in the region with 19 persons undergoing treatment, including home treatment, for the infection. Tiruchi had five active cases, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam three each, Tiruvarur two and Perambalur one. Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai and Karur districts had no active case, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.