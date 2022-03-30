Three fishers attacked by Sri Lankan Navy off Kodiakarai coast

March 30, 2022 18:24 IST

Three fishermen of Mallipattinam in Thanjavur district were reportedly assaulted by Sri Lankan Navy personnel while fishing about 30 nautical miles to the east of Kodiakarai coast on Tuesday night.

The injured fishermen, Satheesh, 31, Arumugam, 30, and Tamil Selvan, 32, were admitted as patients at the Government Hospital in Vedaranyam, on Wednesday morning after reaching the shore in their fibre boat.

The injured fishermen, in their complaint, stated that they were assaulted with a wooden log by five Sri Lankan Navy officials and relieved of a mobile phone worth ₹20,000, food items, rope, water can and torch light.

A case would be registered, police sources said.