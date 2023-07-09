Three farmers’ markets to get a facelift in Tiruchi and Pudukottai

July 09, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business have palnned to renovate the Uzhavar Sandhais at Thuraiyur in Tiruchi district and Aranthangi and Gandharvakottai in Pudukottai district.

One of the popular farmers’ markets in the district, the Uzhavar Sandhai at Thuraiyur was among the oldest. It was established on December 11, 2000. Since the infrastructure is damaged, the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business had come up with a plan to renovate it.

It is among 25 Uzhavar Sandhais in the State, which have been included in the list of renovations. A sum of ₹35 lakh has been earmarked for the facelift of the Uzhavar Sandhai at Thuraiyur. In addition to the refurbishing of all 40 shops, the renovation plan includes upgradation of toilets, drainage facilities, provision of pavement blocks and lighting. Out of ₹35 lakh, a sum of ₹11 lakh will be spent on improving the sanitation facilities and ₹10 lakh for roofing works. Similarly, a sum of ₹6 lakh for improving the water supply.

According to sources, a sum of ₹35 lakh each has been earmarked for renovating the farmer’s markets at Aranthangi and Gandharvakottai. A sum of ₹10 lakh will be spent to upgrade the sanitation and compound wall at Gandharvakottai. For the same component, ₹8 lakh will be spent on the Uzhavar Sandhai at Aranthangi. Similarly, roofing work will cost ₹10 lakh for both the markets.

G. Saravanan, Deputy Director, Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business, Tiruchi, told The Hindu that long and extensive usage of the markets by the farmers and customers had necessitated the renovation works. Steps had been taken to float tenders for the project as early as possible. It was expected that the refurbished markets would be ready within three to four months. It had been to execute the works without affecting the day-to-day business.

