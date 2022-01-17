Three drown in check dam

PERAMBALUR

17 January 2022 19:18 IST

Incident occurred in Kallaar check dam

A 17-year-old girl and two women drowned in the Kallaar check dam in the district on Monday afternoon.The incident occurred when they went to take bath in the check dam, police sources said.

Police identified the deceased as R. Padmavathy, 44, U. Renuka, 22, and S. Soundarya, 17, all from Inam Agaram. Padmavathy, who had ventured into the water, was apparently stuck in slush. The other two who rushed to rescue her also drowned. Another woman, S. Radhika, 24, who went along with them was rescued by villagers.

Advertising

Advertising

The three bodies were retrieved later. V. Kalathur police are investigating.