Three DPC staff suspended in a case of misappriation of funds at Mannankadu

Three employees attached to the direct purchase centre (DPC) of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation at Mannankadu village near Pattukottai have been suspended and a police complaint lodged against them.

According to the police, TNCSC Pattukottai Divisional Manager Latha on June 11 lodged a complaint with the police alleging that ₹11.10 lakh was misappropriated by the Mannankadu DPC record clerk M. Balu, 38, and procurement assistant R. Thyagarajan, 40. The two, in association with the load men attached to the DPC, had allegedly created fake records to show that 1,240 bags of paddy worth ₹11.10 lakh had been procured at the DPC in March.

The irregularity came to light during the audit by TNCSC officials last month where it was found that the 1,240 bags were not moved to the godown from the Mannankadu DPC and Balu and Thyagarajan had failed to submit the records pertaining to the procurement made in March.

Subsequently, Balu and Thyagarajan were placed under suspension and procurement officer P. Thangaiyan, 59, who had failed to detect the misappropriation of funds, was also suspended by the Corporation.

In her complaint, TNCSC Pattukottai Divisional Manager has sought the police help to recover the money misappropriated by the two DPC employees, the police added.