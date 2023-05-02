Three die in rain related incidents 

May 02, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - THANJAVUR/TIRUCHI

An aged couple was electrocuted when they came into contact with a snapped overhead electric cable near Peravurani in Thanjavur district on Tuesday.

Police sources said the incident happened near Kalagam village close to Peravurani in the early hours of Tuesday in which the 76-year-old Udayappan, who came out of his house to attend nature’s call, accidentally stepped on the live electric wire that had snapped during a downpour.

Udayappan died on the spot. His wife Sampoornam, 75, who attempted to rescue him was also electrocuted. The Peravurani police and Tamil Nadu Electricity Board workers rushed to the spot, cut off the power supply and sent the dead bodies to Government Hospital at Peravurani for postmortem. The police also registered a case and further investigations are on.

In another incident, a branch of a tree fell on Deivayanai, 70, who was walking on the road in Kazhugupulikadu near Pattukottai. She sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Government Hospital at Pattukottai for treatment, where she died.

The Cauvery delta districts received widespread rainfall, with some places reporting heavy rain. Moderate to heavy rainfall was reported in Thanjavur district including Thirukattupalli (127 mm), Budalur (114 mm), Adirampattinam (153 mm), Kumbakonam (45 mm), Thanjavur town (41 mm) and Peravurani (33 mm) during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

In Tiruchi district, Nandhiyar Head received the maximum rainfall of 12 cm during the same period. The following were the chief amount of rainfall recorded in other parts of the district (in mm): Pullampadi recoded 88.4, Thuraiyur 70, Thuvakudi 47.3, Samayapuram 38.4, Tiruchi Airport 30.3, Tiruchi Junction 22, Lalgudi 17.4 and Tiruchi Town 17.

The rain in the Kolli Hills brought good inflows to Puliancholai, a popular picnic spot, forcing the Forest Department to restrict visitors from bathing in the river.