Three die in lorry-freight carrier collision

Three persons, including a nine-year-old girl, died and seven others were injured in a road accident involving a mini freight carrier and a sand-laden lorry at Panayapuram on the outskirts of Tiruchi late on Saturday.

Police identified the deceased as G. Lakshmi, 59, S. Surya, 34, and Akshita, 9, granddaughter of Lakshmi, all from Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district.

Police said a 11-member group was travelling in the mini freight carrier from Kumbakonam to Sellampatti near Valanadu in the district for a temple festival when the accident occurred. The lorry that came in the opposite direction collided head on with the freight carrier.

While Lakshmi and Surya died on the spot, Akshita succumbed to injuries in a private hospital here on Sunday morning. The injured were admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here. The lorry was seized. Kollidam police are investigating.