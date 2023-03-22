ADVERTISEMENT

Three die as two cars collide on Tiruchi-Pudukottai highway

March 22, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI: 

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons, including an eight-year-old girl, were killed and eight others injured in a head-on collision between two cars on Tiruchi-Pudukottai national highway near Bharathidasan University late on Tuesday. 

One car with a group of five persons was on its way to Tiruchi from Rameswaram. Another car with six passengers was bound for Aranthangi from Salem and the deceased, Sumathi, 40, Mahisha Shree, 8, and Kathiresan, the car driver, were travelling in this vehicle.

The three persons were declared dead by the doctor when they were brought to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi. Mathur police are investigating.

CONNECT WITH US