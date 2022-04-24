Three die as car hits median on Tiruchi highway

TIRUCHI

Three persons, including two women, were killed and two others sustained injuries after the car in which they were travelling hit the median on Tiruchi-Chennai national highway, overturned and fell into a ditch in the early hours on Sunday.

The accident happened at Vijayagopalapuram in neighbouring Perambalur district and police identified the deceased as R. Kamalakannan, 44, his wife K. Latha, 40, and his mother-in-law S. Vembu, 65, all from Dindigul district.

Police said a family of five persons were proceeding to Shirdi Sai Baba Temple in Maharashtra in the car that was driven by Kamalakannan when the fatal accident occurred. Kamalakannan is believed to have swooned while driving and lost control. The vehicle hit the median and overturned and fell into a ditch, said the police.

Kamalakannan, Latha and Vembu died on the spot. Vembu’s son S. Ramachandran, 44, and his mother-in-law M. Manimekalai, 65, sustained injuries. They were admitted to Government Hospital at Perambalur. Padalur police registered a case.