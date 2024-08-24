Three die as bus knocks down two motorcycles near Sirkazhi

Three persons were killed after the motorcycles were knocked down by a private bus near Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district on Friday night.

The victims have been identified as R. Manikandan, 22, and his friend N. Jayaseelan, 19, both residents of Kathiramangalam in Sirkazhi taluk. The two friends were travelling on a two-wheeler when they reached the Kathiramangalam main road. Purushothaman, a resident of Aalaveli, was riding another two-wheeler from Mayiladuthurai A private bus collided with the two motorcycles. Manikandan, Jayaseelan, and Purushothaman died on the spot.

The Vaitheeswaran Kovil police sent the three bodies to Sirkazhi Government Hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered, and the police are on the look out for the private bus driver, who fled the scene following the accident.