Three deaths, 616 new cases in central region

Six persons booked for violation of quarantine rules

The central districts recorded 616 fresh cases of COVID-19 and death of three patients due to the viral infection on Tuesday.

While the average daily case load seems to have stabilised in Ariyalur, Karur, Perambalur and Tiruchi districs, the number of fresh cases reported every day continues to remain high in Thanjavur.

1,318 cases in Thanjavur

According to the medical bulletin issued by the State Health Department on Tuesday, Thanjavur district added 224 patients to the list of active cases.

Meanwhile, 344 patients were discharged after treatment from various hospitals in the district. As on Tuesday, the total number of active cases stood at 1,318 in Thanjavur district.

Meanwhile, authorities booked cases against six persons under Sections 269, 270 of Indian Penal Code and 2 of Epidemic Act 51 of Disaster Management Act for violating home quarantine rules.

Three persons were from Therkkukottai village in Orathanadu, and one each from Kodikalur, New Cauvery Nagar in Thanjavur and Reghunathapuram.

Collector M. Govinda Rao said that tough action would be taken against those failing to follow the regulations with respect to home quarantine.

Tiruvarur was the other district to report more than 100 fresh cases on Tuesday with 103 patients testing positive for the virus.

Tiruchi records 78

Tiruchi district followed with 78 cases. There were 71 new cases in Pudukottai district.

The day’s count of fresh cases in Ariyalur was 32. Karur and Nagapattinam reporter 38 and 62 cases, respectively. Perambalur recorded just eight cases.

Eighty patients were discharged from various hospitals including K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College in Tiruchi. With this, the total number of active cases went down to 727 on Tuesday.

Fatalities

Out of three patients who died of COVID-19 virus in central districts, two were above 60 years of age.

A 77-year-old male from Ariyalur, who was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore on October 2 with complaints of cough for one day and difficulty in breathing for 20 days, died on Monday due to COVID-19 pneumonia. He had been taking medicine for Type-II diabetes mellitus for a few years.

The patient, who succumbed to the virus in Tiruchi district, was a 58-year-old male. He was admitted to a private medical college and research centre on September 27 with complains of fever for four days. He too had pre-existing conditions.

In Thanjavur, a 62-year-old male, who was admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on September 16 with complaints of fever, altered sensorium and difficulty in breathing died three days later. The patient succumbed to COVID-19 pneumonia.