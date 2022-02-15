Three dead as lorry ploughs into group of devotees on Dindigul-Tiruchi highway

The devotees were on a ‘padayatra’ to the Samayapuram temple

The devotees were on a ‘padayatra’ to the Samayapuram temple

Three persons, including a woman, died and four others were injured after a lorry ploughed into a group of devotees who were on a ‘padayatra’ on the Dindigul-Tiruchi national highway, under the Manapparai police station limits in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Police identified the deceased as S. Thirunavukkarasu (27) of Nadupatti in Tiruchi district, P. Sekar (40) of Eriyodu in Dindigul district and Kaleeswari aged around 25 years also from Dindigul district. While the first two were declared dead at the Manapparai government hospital, the woman succumbed at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi. Police sources said a group of devotees were on a ‘padayatra’ to the Samayapuram Arulmigu Mariamman Temple when the tomato-laden freight vehicle apparently lost control and ploughed into the group at Idaiyapattiyanpatti causing the death of three persons and injuring four others.

The lorry was on its way to Tiruchi from Odanchathram in Dindigul district when the fatal accident occurred. The vehicle has been seized and its driver T. Sivasakti arrested . The Manapparai Police are investigating.