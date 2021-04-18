Three COVID Care Centres readied to accommodate 1,000 patients

Karur

18 April 2021 18:33 IST

Three COVID Care Centres with a capacity to accommodate 1,000 patients are to get functional on Monday in the district.

Reviewing the progress being made to check the spread of COVID-19 virus and the arrangements for treating the patients, District Collector Prashanth M. Wadnere said that there has been a surge in fresh cases over the last few days. The Government Medical College Hospital at Sanapiratti was equipped to treat the COVID-19 patients. As of Sunday, 47 patients, who tested positive for the virus, were under treatment at the medical college hospital. The 38 patients who were tested negative for the virus were also under treatment in the hospital.

Since, fresh cases were on the rise, the district administration decided to increase the beds. They would come up at three different locations in the district. While 300 beds would be created at the old Government Hospital in the town, another 300 beds would come up at the Government Arts College at Thanthoni. The hostel of a private engineering college at Puliyur would be converted as a COVID Care Centre with 200 beds. In addition, the health and revenue officials have been asked to set up 200 beds in the city within Monday. Patients with mild symptoms and asymptomatic patients would be accommodated at the COVID Care Centres.

Mr. Wadnere said that all basic facilities such as drinking water and toilets would be created at these centres. Arrangements would be in place to provide food to the patients to be admitted in the centres.

Since March 2021, as many as 1,411 fever camps had been conducted in the district and 1,38,673 people were screened. About 48,000 swab samples were lifted for COVID-19 tests.

The Collector said the district administration was looking for fullest cooperation from the people to check the spread of the virus. They should duly follow the Standard Operating Procedures. Action would be taken against those violating the guidelines, the Collector said.