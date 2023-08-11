ADVERTISEMENT

Three country bombs found near Ponmalai

August 11, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi City Police on Friday unearthed three country bombs at Thideer Nagar near Ponmalai on the outskirts of the city.

Police sources said based on an alert received by the Organised Crime And Intelligence Unit (OCIU), a team of Goldenrock police conducted a search on a parcel of barren land abutting a chemical factory in Thideer Nagar.

The team unearthed three country bombs, each weighing about 300 grams, from the isolated place. These bombs were kept hidden inside a cement pipe filled with rice husk and buried deep.

They were handed over to the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) to be defused. Based on a complaint from the Village Administrative Officer, the Goldenrock police have registered a case and further investigations are on.

