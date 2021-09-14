TiruchirapalliTIRUCHI 14 September 2021 19:16 IST
Comments
Three constables test positive
Updated: 14 September 2021 19:16 IST
Three police personnel attached to Cantonment Crime police station tested positive for COVID-19 a couple of days ago.
They comprised a Head Constable and two Grade-I Constables and were in home quarantine, said police sources.
Samples had been taken from the Inspector, Sub-Inspector and other police personnel attached to the police station and the test results were awaited, the sources added.
More In Tiruchirapalli
Read more...