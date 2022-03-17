Three constables suspended for assaulting a person with disability

Police launch inquiry into the entire incident

Police launch inquiry into the entire incident

Three police constables attached to the Viralimalai police station in the district have been placed under suspension on the charge of assaulting a person with disability on the station premises on Thursday.

Shankar, of Bhagavanpatti village near Viralimalai, the injured is undergoing treatment at the Government Hospital in Viralimalai.

Police sources said the control room received a phone call on Tuesday night from a man claiming that loose sale of liquor was on in Viralimalai police station limit. Police personnel manning the control room immediately conveyed the information to Viralimalai station. A woman constable on night duty immediately contacted the phone number to inquire about the claim.

The sources said the person who picked up the call allegedly used unparliamentary words and abused the woman constable apparently under an inebriated condition. The constable who apparently could not tolerate the abusive words disconnected the call and complained about the incident to the superior officer.

The Viralimalai police personnel traced the location of the caller and picked up Sankar, a visually impaired person, and brought him to the station on Wednesday for inquiry. During inquiry Sankar was said to have feigned ignorance. An argument was said to have broken out and the three constables allegedly assaulted Sankar leading to his hospitalisation.

The sources said the Superintendent of Police, Pudukottai, Nisha Parthiban ordered an inquiry into the entire incident including the alleged assault. The inquiry is being done by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Viralimalai subdivision. Prima facie action against the constables had been initiated on the charge of assaulting the person with disability acting on his complaint, the sources further said.