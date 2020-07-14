Three commercial streets in Ariyalur are now containment zones

Three busy commercial streets in Ariyalur have been declared as containment zones, after 20 employees of a leading textile showroom in the town tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Manga Pillaiyar Koil (MPK) Street, which houses a number of textile and jewellery showrooms, was among those closed. All entry points to the streets were blocked with iron sheets, preventing access.
Ariyalur Collector D. Rathna told The Hindu that all 124 employees of a textile showroom were subjected to tests after an employee tested positive for COVID 19 last Thursday. Of these, 20 employees were found to have contracted the virus. Following this, the showroom has been closed. She said that the Health, Revenue and local bodies officials have been asked to trace about 700 primary and secondary contacts of those who have tested positive. Besides quarantining them, swab samples would be lifted from the contacts.
Customers, who had visited the textile showroom on MPK Koil Street over the last few days, should volunteer for COVID-19 tests as early as possible, she said.
