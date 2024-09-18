GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three coaches of Sethu Express get detached, no injuries

Published - September 18, 2024 05:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Three coaches of Chennai-bound Sethu Express (Train No:22662) got detached soon after the train left the railway junction here on Wednesday. No one was hurt in the incident, railway sources said.

The incident occurred around 1.50 a.m., minutes after the train departed from the junction. Two unreserved coaches and the luggage-cum-brake van got detached as the train exited the station. The coaches came to a halt without any untoward incident. The train was also stopped by the staff.

The train suffered a detention of about 40 minutes and resumed its journey around 2.30 a.m. after the coaches were reattached. The matter would be reported to Chennai, where the primary maintenance of the rake was carried out, the sources added.

