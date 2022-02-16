Three boys from West Bengal rescued

They were handed over to Childline

The Crime Prevention and Detection Squad of Railway Protection Force, Tiruchi, rescued three boys from West Bengal at the railway junction here on Tuesday.

The squad members at the station noticed the boys alighting from Howrah - Tiruchi Superfast Express. They questioned the boys, who said they were from West Bengal and alighted from the train at Tiruchi station to take up self-employment at Tiruppur. They were rescued and handed over to Childline for further care and protection, said RPF sources.