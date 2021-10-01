Three boys drown

TIRUCHI

01 October 2021 20:27 IST

Three boys, including two brothers, drowned in a pond at Punavasipatti in Karur district on Friday.

The boys were grazing goats and apparently entered into the pond in the afternoon to take bath and drowned. They were identified as A. Vasanth, 12, his brother A. Mayilmurugan, 11, and K. Naveenkumar, 13. The bodies were retrieved and sent to the Government Hospital at Kulithalai where the post mortem was done. The Lalapet police have registered a case.

