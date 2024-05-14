ADVERTISEMENT

Three boys drown in well near Karur

Published - May 14, 2024 05:52 pm IST - KARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Three boys drowned in a well at Andankoil Pudur near Karur on Monday.

According to sources, a group of boys were playing in the area in the morning. While some of them returned home in the evening, R. Aswin, 12, S. Sri Vishnu, 14, and E. Marimuthu, 13, did not even after sunset. Their parents and relatives launched a search and found the boys’ clothes near a well in the same locality.

On suspicion, the local residents informed the police and Fire and Rescue Services. The bodies of the three boys were recovered from the well and sent to Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Karur town police have registered a case.

