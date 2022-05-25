Three boys drown in a tank near Manapparai
Three boys drowned in a tank at Poosaripatti village near Manapparai in the district on Wednesday. The incident occurred in the afternoon when the three boys went to take bath.
Police gave the names of the deceased as K. Asin Raj, 15, M. Murali, 12, and his brother M. Manikandan, 15, all from Manapparai town. The bodies of the boys were later retrieved and sent for post mortem to Government Hospital, Manapparai.
Manapparai Police have registered a case.
