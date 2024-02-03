Three bovines and a goat die of dog bite at a hamlet near Thanjavur

February 03, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Three bovines and a goat reportedly died after they were bitten by dogs at the Kathirinatham hamlet near Thanjavur.

According to sources, the number of dogs in the hamlets witnessed a steep increase after several residents started feeding street dogs in the recent past. A few days ago, three bovines and a goat suffered dog bites and subsequently died.

Meanwhile, humans have become the target of the dogs which used to wander in the streets day in and out. Four persons, Annadurai, 50, Gopal, 48, Sangeetha, 40, and Yogesh, 14, suffered dog bites while they were returning to their house after visiting Sri Kalahastheeswarar temple in the hamlet. All of them are being treated for the dog bite, sources said.

