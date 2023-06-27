ADVERTISEMENT

Three booked under SC/ST Act for casteist slur against woman town panchayat president

June 27, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Rajaram R 5999

 Arumbavur police have registered a case under the SC/ST Act against three persons for alleged casteist slurs made against a woman town panchayat president of Poolambadi in Perambalur district a couple of days ago. 

The case was booked on a complaint lodged by S. Bakiyalakshmi, 40, who is Poolambadi town panchayat president, against K. Krishnan, R. Satishkumar and C. Renganathan, all caste Hindus. The incident occurred at Poolambadi on June 25. 

The sources said the three accused allegedly made casteist slurs against Bakiyalakshmi in front of her house and also threatened her. They had not been arrested.

