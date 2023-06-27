HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three booked under SC/ST Act for casteist slur against woman town panchayat president

June 27, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Rajaram R 5999

 Arumbavur police have registered a case under the SC/ST Act against three persons for alleged casteist slurs made against a woman town panchayat president of Poolambadi in Perambalur district a couple of days ago. 

The case was booked on a complaint lodged by S. Bakiyalakshmi, 40, who is Poolambadi town panchayat president, against K. Krishnan, R. Satishkumar and C. Renganathan, all caste Hindus. The incident occurred at Poolambadi on June 25. 

The sources said the three accused allegedly made casteist slurs against Bakiyalakshmi in front of her house and also threatened her. They had not been arrested.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.