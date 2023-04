April 12, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi City Police registered a case against three persons for sexually assaulting a girl on Wednesday.

According to the police, a 17-year-old girl, who was native of an area on the outskirts of Tiruchi city, was sexually assaulted by Crystal Raj, 40, of Kanniyakumari district. The All Women Police Station at Cantonment booked him and Rameeja Banu, 50, his accomplice and the mother of the girl, under the provisions of the POCSO Act and The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.