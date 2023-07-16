HamberMenu
Three booked for possessing drugs

July 16, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi City Police on Saturday registered a case against two minors and an 18-year-old boy on the charges of possessing drugs.

Police sources said that based on a complaint from Rajesh Kumar, Village Administrative Officer of Ko-Abhishegapuram in Tiruchi city, the Palakkarai police found R. Sachin, 18, a native of Varaganeri, and two 17-year-old boys from the city were found in possession of drug tablets and injection near Beema Nagar water tank.

The police seized the drugs and booked a case against them under Section 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Juvenile Justice Act.

Police said Sachin was remanded in judicial custody at Tiruchi Central Prison and the two minor boys were sent to a de-addiction centre in Madurai.

