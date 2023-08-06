ADVERTISEMENT

Three booked for illegal sale of drugs

August 06, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi City Police on Friday arrested three persons on the charges of selling drugs illegally to the public and minors near Ariyamangalam.

S. Shanmugam, 53, a local, lodged a complaint at the Ariyamangalam police station on Friday that S. Azar Mohamed, 23, S. Sanjay Sachin, 23, and R. Vasanth, 19, were selling pain killer tablets to the public and minors near Ganapathy Nagar.

The police registered a case under Section 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence.) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The police seized the tablets, arrested and remanded them.

