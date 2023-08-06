HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three booked for illegal sale of drugs

August 06, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi City Police on Friday arrested three persons on the charges of selling drugs illegally to the public and minors near Ariyamangalam.

S. Shanmugam, 53, a local, lodged a complaint at the Ariyamangalam police station on Friday that S. Azar Mohamed, 23, S. Sanjay Sachin, 23, and R. Vasanth, 19, were selling pain killer tablets to the public and minors near Ganapathy Nagar.

The police registered a case under Section 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence.) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The police seized the tablets, arrested and remanded them.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.