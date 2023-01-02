ADVERTISEMENT

Three BJP workers booked for abusing and threatening temple official

January 02, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Srirangam police have registered a case against three Bharatiya Janata Party men, two women and a few others for allegedly abusing Joint Commissioner / Executive Officer of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple Marimuthu and threatening him with dire consequences here on Sunday. 

Police sources said the accused arrived in front of the house of the Joint Commissioner at North Chithirai Veethi when he was with his private security Sudharshan and reportedly questioned Mr. Marimuthu as to why he had not given them special tickets for Vaikunda Ekadasi. Mr. Marimuthu asked them to come to his office following which the accused allegedly abused him and prevented him from discharging his duty besides threatening him with dire consequences.

Acting on a complaint from Mr. Marimuthu, a case was registered against Thiruvenkadam Yadav, ‘Military’ Natarajan and Sathish on Sunday. They were booked under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 294 (b) (utter obscene words in or near any public place) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation). The accused were not arrested, the sources added. 

