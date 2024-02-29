Three Bharathidasan University students killed in road accident near Tiruchi

February 29, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Three students of Bharathidasan University, riding triples on a motorcycle, were killed in a road accident on Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway near the Mathur police station in the district early on Thursday morning.

The police identified the deceased as S. Vallarasu, S. Ranganathan, and N. Lenin. All the three were third year undergraduate students of the Bharathidasan University and stayed at the university hostel. The students were proceeding on a motorcycle to Tiruchi taking Vallarasu to a hospital after he apparently complained of ill health when a cement-laden lorry that came in the opposite direction collided head on with the two-wheeler, said police sources.

While Vallarasu and Ranganathan were killed on the spot, Lenin died at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi. Driver of the lorry M. Gopi was arrested. The Mathur police have registered a case.

