Three arrested, two surrender over the murder of a migrant worker

The Vangal police in Karur district have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a man, believed to be a north Indian migrant worker.

According to sources, the man, aged about 35, had allegedly lifted the motorcycle of M. Vinoth Kumar of Vangal on June 22 and fled the scene. Vinoth Kumar, along with a group, chased him. They had allegedly hit him with logs and left the place. The victim was found dead at the same spot the next day.

Acting on a complaint by the Village Administrative Officer, the Vangal police arrested Vinoth Kumar, P. Kathirvel, 28, and M. Balaji, all from Vangal.

Karuvadu alias Muthu and M. Karanraj, cited as 4th and 5th accused in the case, surrendered before a court in Karur on Thursday.