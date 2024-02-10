GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three arrested on murder charge in Pudukottai

February 10, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Thirugokarnam police on Friday arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old man at Vishwakarma Nagar in Pudukottai. The arrested persons were A. Srinivasan, 29, N. Dinesh, 25, and Swarnamoorthy, 24, from Adappanvayal.

According to the police, S. Karthi, 25, of Adappanvayal, was murdered at Vishwakarma Nagar in Thirugokarnam police station limits on Thursday. The police registered a case and launched an investigation. The accused persons, who were on the run and were hiding in Narimedu area, were arrested on Friday.

During the investigation, previous enmity between the accused and the victim was found to be the cause of the murder. The accused were remanded in judicial custody.

