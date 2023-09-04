HamberMenu
Three arrested on murder charge in Manapparai

September 04, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi district rural police on Sunday altered a woman missing case into a case of murder and arrested three persons.

Police sources said J. Kamalaveni, 65, a money lender and native of Eda Street in Manapparai, went missing on August 16. Based on a complaint from her daughter, G. Malarvizhi, the Manapparai police registered a missing case.

During the investigation, the police found a scuffle broke out between Kamalaveni and her neighbour R. Saraswathi on August 16, in which the money lender was pushed down by the latter. She suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. Later, along with her son R. Harshan, 19, and daughter R. Varshini, 23, Saraswathi dumped Kamalaveni’s body in a well.

The police recovered the body from the well and arrested the trio. The case was altered from woman missing to 302 (Punishment for murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code.

