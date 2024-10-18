GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three arrested in connection with eye injury to SSI

Published - October 18, 2024 07:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons have been arrested in connection with an incident at Tiruverumbur on Wednesday night wherein a Special Sub Inspector of Police (SSI) suffered grievous eye injury when crackers were burst by AIADMK men during a party meeting.

The names of the arrested were given as Raja, Raghavan, both of Vazhavandankottai and Mohamed Rafiq of Kattur. The Tiruverumbur police had booked a case against the party’s Tiruverumbur north union secretary Karthik and a few others in connection with the incident.

Police said the three persons were arrested on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.

SSI Subramanian of Tiruverumbur, who was on security duty, suffered injury in the right eye after being hit by a splinter from the crackers.

