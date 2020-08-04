TiruchirapalliThanjavur 04 August 2020 19:45 IST
Comments
Three arrested; idols seized
Updated: 04 August 2020 19:45 IST
The police arrested three persons and seized two metal idols on Sunday.
According to sources, the police had received a tip-off that a few idols made of metal were available for sale at Pukkarambai hamlet near Sethubhavachatram. Subsequently, a special team of policemenwas formed.
The team managed to gather information about the ‘idol sellers’ and spotted them at Pukkarambai village last week. A raid at the house of one of the three accused, Piranmalai, at Pukkarambai led to the seizure of a one-foot tall idol of a Goddess and three-quarter-of-foot idol of Sri Anjaneya.
On interrogation, Piranmalai’s associates in the crime, Saravanan of the same village and Raja of Kulithalai were arrested on Sunday and remanded to judicial custody.
More In Tiruchirapalli
Read more...