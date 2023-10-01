Three arrested for siphoning money

October 01, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The District Crime Branch of Mayiladuthurai police on Sunday arrested three persons on charges of cheating and siphoning off money by preparing fake receipts.

Police sources said Pramod Kumar, who works as an area manager in a private non-banking financial company in Sirkazhi, lodged a complaint with Superintendent of Police, Mayiladuthurai. In his complaint, he said some of the employees of the finance company were allegedly involved in siphoning off nearly ₹16 lakh by preparing fake receipts.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered at the Mayiladuthurai District Crime Branch. The police formed a special team to nab the accused. On Sunday, the special team arrested Baburaj of Maraiyur, Rishibalan of Srikazhi Railway Colony, and Elavarasan of Kondal. They were remanded in judicial custody at Nagapattinam District Prison.

Vigil stepped up

The police have stepped up vigil in all five check posts in the district and put in place enhanced security arrangements. Five police personnel have been deployed in each check post, particularly during night, to monitor and arrest traffic rules violators.

The police registered a total of 251 drunk and drive cases last month and 4,407 cases against traffic rules violators, according to a police press release.