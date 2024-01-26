Three arrested for selling liquor illegally at Sengipatti

January 26, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Sengipatti police arrested three persons on Friday on the charge of selling Tasmac liquor products and seized 1,256 bottles from them.

The police said they received a tip-off that liquor bottles were sold in a construction site located within about 500 metres from Sengipatti Tasmac shop.

When the police team raided the construction site, they found that Rajeshkannan, 40, of Vendaiyampatti, an office-bearer of a political party, his associates Sathyamoorthy, 36, of Manaiyeripatti and Rajeshkumar, 36, of Sengipatti were illegally selling liquor. They were arrested and the liquor bottles seized, the police said.