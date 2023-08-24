ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for possession of cocaine near Manapparai

August 24, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Manapparai police on Thursday arrested three persons on the charge of possessing cocaine, Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), a recreational drug, syringes filled with MDMA, empty syringes with needles and distilled water.

Acting on information, a police team went to Manjampatti subway where they noticed three persons whose activities were found to be suspicious. The team conducted inquiries with them and found narcotic substances in their possession.

The three persons were identified as P. Nallusamy (41), K. Srivikraman (32) and P. Rooban (31). A case under the NDPS Act was booked against the three accused who were later sent for judicial remand, a police press release said.

