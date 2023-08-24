Three arrested for possession of cocaine near Manapparai

August 24, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Manapparai police on Thursday arrested three persons on the charge of possessing cocaine, Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), a recreational drug, syringes filled with MDMA, empty syringes with needles and distilled water.

Acting on information, a police team went to Manjampatti subway where they noticed three persons whose activities were found to be suspicious. The team conducted inquiries with them and found narcotic substances in their possession.

The three persons were identified as P. Nallusamy (41), K. Srivikraman (32) and P. Rooban (31). A case under the NDPS Act was booked against the three accused who were later sent for judicial remand, a police press release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.